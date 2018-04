A financial expert who has worked with those hit by the tracker scandal predicts the number will rise to 40,000.

3,400 new homeowners have been identified by the Central Bank as part of their investigation, bringing the total figure to just over 37,000.

The Bank says almost 90 percent of those have been offered compensation, but financial adviser Padraic Kissane from Lisselton says most of that money is just a refund.

And he says the emotional toll has been staggering: