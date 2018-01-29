Final draft of bye-laws for revised speed limits hoped to be ready for June

It’s hoped a final draft of bye-laws for revised speed limits for national roads in Kerry will be ready by June.

This follows extensive discussions between Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Kerry County Council on the issue.

At the monthly meeting of the council, Cathaoirleach John Sheahan asked the local authority to call on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to implement a 60 kilometre per hour speed zone at Glenflesk as soon as possible.

A proposal for a 60 kilometre per hour speed limit on the N22 at Glenflesk is recommended by TII.

The council said it has been actively engaged with TII on a speed limit review for national routes in the county.

Presentations will be made to each Municipal District in the coming weeks to discuss the proposed changes in each area.

After briefing councillors, it is proposed to complete the drafting of bye-laws by the end of March and then a public consultation process will begin.

The council hopes to bring a final draft to councillors in June depending on the level of submissions received.