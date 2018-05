26 secondary school students from around Munster and Leinster will battle it out in Tralee today to be named Supreme Apprentice Chef.

The Apprentice Chef programme, now in its sixth year was founded by Kerry chefs Mark Doe from Just Cooking Cookery School in Firies and IT Tralee Culinary Arts lecturer, Mark Murphy.

It promotes the importance and benefits of healthy eating and encourages young people to consider a culinary career.

This year’s students will compete in the final today at IT Tralee.