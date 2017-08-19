Final 32 Roses to appear on televised Rose of Tralee selections confirmed

The final 32 Roses to appear on the televised Rose of Tralee selections on RTÉ on Monday and Tuesday night have been confirmed.

The second 16 Roses were announced by the Rose of Tralee, Maggie McEldowney at this morning’s private breakfast event which was attended by the Roses, their families and Rose Centre coordinators.

The Roses who qualified today, from the 64 who have travelled to Tralee are:

Kerry, Chicago, Cork, Melbourne, Kentucky, Louth, Southern California, Darwin, Waterford, London, Donegal, Abu Dhabi, Armagh, New Zealand, Westmeath and Western Canada.

They join the following 16 Roses who were selected on Thursday night:

Down, Dublin, Fermanagh, Florida, Galway, Germany, Hong Kong, Kildare, Limerick, Offaly, San Francisco, South Carolina, Sydney, Texas, Toronto and Yorkshire.

The 58th International Rose of Tralee Selection will be broadcast live from the festival dome in Tralee this Monday and Tuesday night beginning at 8pm.