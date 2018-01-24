Film on food waste to be screened in Dingle

An award-winning documentary aimed at tackling the issue of food waste will be broadcast this week in Dingle.

“Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story” charts the journey of two film-makers as they deal with the problem from farm level, across the food chain and in their own homes.

The event is part of Stop Food Waste Week which is highlighting that the average Irish household throws away €700 worth of food annually.

The film will be screened at the Phoenix Cinema this Thursday at 6.30pm with all proceeds going to The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul.