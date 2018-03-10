Film documenting Kerry Camino to Spain by sea premieres in Dublin tonight

A film, documenting the journey of a Kerry crew rowing the Camino to Spain premieres in Dublin tonight.

The Camino Voyage charts the adventure undertaken by West Kerry’s Brendan Begley, Liam Holden, Breandán Moriarty and the late Danny Sheehy rowing from Ireland to Spain in a Naomhóg.

The film – directed by Dónal Kelliher – also features singer Glen Hansard as a crew member.

The Camino Voyage premieres at the Dublin Film Festival; the film will also be screened later this month at the Dingle Film Festival.