Files relating to the Kerry Babies case won’t be released for at least another five years.

According to a report in today’s Irish Independent, the Department of Justice said it will be 2023 when their release to the National Archives will be considered.

It was originally planned to hand over of transcripts of the Kerry Babies tribunal and other documents for study, some 30 years ago.

Earlier this year, An Garda Siochana reopened their investigation into the matter, and offered an apology to the woman at the centre of the case, Joanne Hayes.