Figures show over 400 homeless in South-West on night of Census

By
radiokerrynews
-

471 people were homeless in the Cork-Kerry region on the night the Census was taken last year.

According to CSO figures 285 men and 185 women were found to be homeless in the South-West.

The latest Cenus figures show almost 7,000 people were homeless across the country.

On the night the census was taken last year – 6906 people were homeless of which 896 were families.

Almost 2 thirds of the homeless were male and 27 percent were under 18.

Of those aged 15 and over  –  17 percent were at work and over 2000 were either unemployed or looking for a first time job.

The statistics also show that 73 percent of homeless people were in the Dublin region.

14 percent were not Irish and the average age was 31.

