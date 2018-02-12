Fight to make cannabis-based treatment available in Ireland will go on in Tina’s name

The fight to make a cannabis-based treatment available in Ireland will go on.

That’s according to Patricia Glavin, aunt of Tina McElligott, who passed away yesterday.

The Kerry teenager battled rare neurological condition Alpers Disease for most of her life and confounded medics by turning 17 in September, as most sufferers don’t live longer than the age of 12.

In recent years Tina travelled to Spain with her mother Mags, to avail of a unique cannabis-based treatment which was unavailable in Ireland, and which gave her relief from seizures.

Speaking to Deirdre Walsh on the Talkabout programme this afternoon, her aunt Patricia Glavin, said the fight to legalise this treatment in Ireland will go on in Tina’s name: