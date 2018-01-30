Fianna Fáil v Healy-Raes – January 30th, 2018

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae and Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Healy-Rae discuss what was said about the Healy-Raes at the Fianna Fáil convention for Kerry which took place on Sunday.
Gardaí confirm that woman killed in Cork crash was from West Kerry
Gardaí have confirmed that a young woman who was killed in a crash in Cork this morning was from West Kerry. The 29-year-old woman was...
TUI members in Kerry to take part in national lunchtime protest this week
Members of the Teachers' Union of Ireland in Kerry will be holding a lunchtime protest this week. The action is being taken because of what...
Kerry for Choice welcomes 8th Amendment referendum
Kerry for Choice has welcomed the Government's announcement that a referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment will be held before the end of May. The...
To Bring Them Home: The Work of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust – January...
The funeral took place today of David Higgins from Caherslee, Tralee, one of two kayakers killed in Ecuador last week. 19-year-old Alex McGourty from...
Illegal Dumping in Tralee Town Centre – January 30th, 2018
Businesses and residents in and near McCowan’s Lane in Tralee are sick to death of illegal dumping which is attracting vermin. Jerry paid a...
Legal Lowdown – January 30th, 2018
On the last Tuesday of every month, law lecturer and solicitor, Miriam McGillycuddy, joins Jerry to answer your legal queries. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_30_legallowdown.mp3