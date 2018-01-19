Why My Fianna Fáil Leader is Wrong on Appeal of the Eighth – January 19th, 2018

Cllr John Joe Culloty of Fianna Fil is chairman of Kerry Right to Life. He profoundly disagrees with the statement made by his party leader, Micheál Martin, on abortion in the Dáil yesterday. At the start of the podcast, you will hear a selection of views expressed by TDs yesterday.

