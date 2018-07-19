Fianna Fail leader accuses Government of lack of preparedness for Brexit during Kerry visit

The Fianna Fail leader has accused the Government of not being prepared for Brexit.

Micheál Martin is visiting Kerry today to hear the concerns of people in the county first-hand with Deputy John Brassil; health and housing are expected to dominate.

Brexit was among the topics discussed when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar chaired a meeting of the Cabinet at Derrynane House yesterday; a rainy-day fund for our economy and more veterinary and customs inspectors were announced.





Micheál Martin says these measures should have been unveiled when the Dail was sitting and that all scenarios including a no-deal Brexit should be prepared for: