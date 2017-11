Fianna Fáil insist Frances Fitzgerald needs to resign as part of any deal to avoid a Christmas election.

Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin will meet again today for crisis talks after negotiations over the weekend.

Both sides said progress has been made, with some suggestions that a radical restructuring of the Department of Justice may be enough to stave off an election.

But Fianna Fáil TD Thomas Byrne says Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has to go to avoid a winter vote: