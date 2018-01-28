Fianna Fáil delegates choose TD John Brassil as General Election candidate

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil has been selected by party delegates tonight to run for the party at the next General Election in Kerry.

Deputy Brassil received 465 first preference votes from Fianna Fáil delegates, which saw him elected on the third count when he exceeded the quota of 506.

In second place was Cllr Thomas McEllistrim with 256 votes.

Cllr Michael Cahill came third with 119 first preferences.

Cllr Norma Moriarty received 104 votes while Cllr Michael O’Shea received 66 first preferences. The convention took place in the Ballygarry House Hotel, Tralee tonight. The valid poll was 1,010 with two spoilt votes.