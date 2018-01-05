Fianna Fáil councillor claims party should run three Kerry candidates in next General Election

Fianna Fáil should run three Kerry candidates in the next General Election.

That’s according to Councillor Thomas McEllistrim, who announced he will be seeking the party’s ticket for the next election.

The Ballymacelligott native, who was a TD for North Kerry between 2002 and 2011, says he’s going forward to win a second seat for Fianna Fáil in the county.

Cllr McEllistrim disagrees with the view that Fianna Fáil should choose just one candidate from South Kerry to run with Deputy John Brassil, who lives in the north of the county, in order to maximise the party vote.

He says the county is large enough to accommodate three Fianna Fáil candidates: