FF to target second seat in Kerry

FF Leader Micheal Martin has said that a strategic approach will be taken in the decision as to how many candidates the party will run in the next General Election in Kerry.

Several party cllrs have already expressed their intention to seek a nomination along with stting FF TD John Brassil.

Speaking to Jerry O Sullivan on this mornings edition of Kerry Today, Deputy Martin said that the party will be competing for a second seat in Kerry but would not be targetting the seat of any particular sitting TD.