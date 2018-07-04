FF HQ confirms receipt of complaint from Kerry councillor

Fianna Fail headquarters has confirmed it has received a complaint from a Kerry councillor following the recent South and West Kerry Municipal District AGM.

Cllr Michael O’Shea claims he was due to become leas-Cathaoirleach in line with a voting pact in the MD.

His party colleague Cllr Michael Cahill nominated Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy for the position and was successful.





Cllr O’Shea claims Cllr Cahill’s actions broke party rules; this is denied by Cllr Cahill.

Fianna Fail headquarters has told Radio Kerry News it has received the complaint and it will be examined in due course; no timeframe has been given.