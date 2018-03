FEXCO has acquired the UK’s original and longest established specialist retail foreign exchange operator, Changelink Ltd.

Since it was founded in 1972, Changelink has occupied a market leading position in the London foreign exchange market.

This represents FEXCO’s seventh acquisition in the UK since 2012.

During that period FEXCO, which is headquartered in Killorglin, has grown its share of the UK market from zero to close to 10%, employing over 400 people.