Fewer than half of youth mental health positions filled in Kerry and Cork

Fewer than half of youth mental health positions have been filled in Kerry and Cork.

That’s according to Kerry TD John Brassil who says the ‘Vision for Change’ targets may not be met until 2030.

The Fianna Fáil deputy says despite the targets being published 11 years ago, the number of staff dedicated to providing child and adolescent mental healthcare services in the Kerry/Cork region is nowhere near what was envisaged.

Deputy Brassil received information from the HSE that shows that there are only 86 whole time equivalents (WTEs) employed in the region to provide services compared to the 175 as required if the targets were to be implemented correctly.

This means an additional 89 WTEs would be needed in Kerry and Cork to keep pace with demographic changes.

Deputy Brassil says the HSE must expand overseas recruitment in countries other than the UK and the Department must review their approach to allow more specialists to be trained and educated to fill the vacant positions.