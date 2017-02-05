Festival and events advice clinics take place in Kerry

This month sees the inaugural AOIFE Festival and Events Advice Clinic roll into Kerry to engage with the 160 plus festivals and event organisers in the county.

The POP Up Advice Clinics are facilitated locally to allow organisers get advice and a steer on some of their problems.

The advice clinics will begin on the 13th of February in the Kenmare Bay Hotel at 9.30am and the Iveragh Heights Hotel, Caherciveen at 3pm.

On Tuesday the 14th of February, there will be clinics in the Bianconi Inn, Killorglin, at 9.30am and the Dingle Skellig Hotel at 2.45pm.

Finally, on Wednesday the 15th of February there will be clinics in the Rose Hotel Tralee at 9.30am and The Brehon Killarney at 5.30pm.