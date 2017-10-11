Ferris says Fianna Fáil is accepting homelessness by backing Budget 2018

Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Ferris claims Fianna Fáil is accepting homelessness and waiting lists by backing Budget 2018.

Kerry’s policitical representatives gave their reaction to the Budget announced yesterday by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Deputy Ferris also criticised the pay increases for TDs compared an 80 cent increase a week for those earning an annual wage of €20,000.

In response to Deputy Ferris’ criticism, Fianna Fáil Deputy John Brassil said Sinn Féin are exactly what his party’s finance spokesman Michael McGrath said, ‘hurlers on the ditch’.

Fine Gael Junior Minister Brendan Griffin described the budget as a responsible one, that is balanced and in line with economic growth.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae has criticised the budget’s contribution to the health system; he says the Government needs to renegotiate its debt deal and all the pressure should not be placed on this generation.

Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae is not in favour of the sugar tax; he says you can’t legislate for people’s behaviour.