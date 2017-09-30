Ferris calls for proper resources to tackle Lyme Disease

Kerry Sinn Féin TD, Martin Ferris is calling for proper resources to tackle Lyme Disease and to allow patients to access services in Irish hospitals.

Speaking in the Dáil Deputy Ferris said Lyme Disease is currently the world’s fastest tick spread infection.

He told the Dáil that half of all cases reported in 2016 were from the South-west.

Deputy Ferris claims many cases of Lyme Disease are going undiagnosed and this needs to change as early diagnosis is crucial in the treatment of Lyme Disease.

He told the Dáil that GPs need ongoing training to ensure that patients have the best possible chance of recovery.

He also spoke about the need for signage and awareness campaigns to highlight the danger of tick bites as most people are unaware of the dangers.

Deputy Ferris says people in Kerry who through their own fundraising efforts have travelled abroad for treatment that he says should be available here.

The infection starts with a tick bite and symptoms usually follow a few days or weeks after a bite.

Occasionally, the patient may carry Lyme Disease but have no outwardly obvious symptoms, ill health may crop up years later following an illness or period of stress.