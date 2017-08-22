Fenit water supply scheme removed from EPA remedial action list

Irish Water has confirmed that over 950 customers in Kerry have been removed from the EPA’s Remedial Action List following the completion of upgrade work on the water treatment plant in Fenit.

The Remedial Action List is updated quarterly by the EPA.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris has welcomed the announcement.

Irish Water has a prioritised programme of investment for all schemes on the list and the current updated list showed a reduction from 90 to 87 schemes.

By 2021 the utility plans to reduce the number of schemes on the list to zero.

The removal of the Fenit Water Suppy from the remedial action list follows the completion of works to install Ultraviolet (UV) treatment at the plant, an effective barrier against cryptosporidium.

A total of 13 water supply schemes in Kerry remain on the RAL, the largest of which is the Lough Guitane Water Supply Scheme.

This project is due to be completed by mid-2018.

Irish water has invested €30m in the Kerry Central Regional Water Supply Scheme.