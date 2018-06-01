Fenit RNLI Lifeboat lifeboat volunteer crews respond to five call-outs in one week

Fenit RNLI Lifeboat lifeboat volunteer crews have responded to five call-outs in one week.

The calls included assisting a person requiring medical assistance, a person getting into difficulty while swimming and assisting with a sailing vessel which experienced mechanical problems.

The all-weather lifeboat was launched on two occasions with a full crew attending the scene near Ballydavid in West Kerry. The seafarer and vessel were brought to a local pier.





The inshore life boat was used to attend a swimmer who got into difficulty at a local beach in Fenit. In another call out this week a medical emergency arose close to another beach in Fenit – the RNLI tasked Shannon Coast Guard to assist due to the nature of the call.

Fenit RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Gerard O’Donnell is encouraging all sea users to be extra vigilant while using the sea.