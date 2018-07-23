Fenit Lifeboat responds to reports of sighting of distress flare

Fenit RNLI launched their all-weather lifeboat in the early hours of this morning following a report that a distress flare was seen near Smerwick Harbour.

The full volunteer crew of seven people left Fenit at 23 minutes past 1 following a call for help by Valentia Coastguard and made their way to Ballydavid.

However, a through search found not signs of people in danger and the crew was stood down and returned to Fenit at 5am.





Last Tuesday, Fenit RNLI came to the assistance of a vessel which got into difficulty near Sauce Creek in west Kerry.