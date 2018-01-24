Efforts to restore diving boards at the bathing slip in Fenit, have received a major boost this week, following a meeting with Kerry County Council.

A delegation from the Restore Fenit Diving Boards campaign, met with council officials and gave a detailed power-point presentation, tracing the almost 100-year tradition of the diving board.

The council has previously ruled out re-instating the boards on safety grounds.At the meeting with the council this week, delegation members said Failte Ireland recognised the diving boards as an integral component of Fenit’s aqua-tourist infrastructure.

They say the restoration of the diving boards, is totally consistent with Kerry County Council’s current Tourism Strategy, a major objective of which is to promote North Kerry as a ‘family friendly location’.

They outlined the detailed technical work carried out over a six-month period, and presented a number of feasibility stage sketch designs of the new diving board.

Council officials will now examine the feasibility of the project from the perspective of design, cost and insurance.

A further meeting between officials and the delegation is to take place in four week’s time.