Fenit Coastal Cycle Saturday March 24th

Fenit Coastal Cycle are calling on all cyclists to join them on Saturday 24th March for the fundraising cycle for St. Brendan’s National School, Fenit. Registration fee is €25 which takes place at St Brendan’s National School, Fenit on the morning of the cycle 8am to 9:45. Start time 10am. For more information phone 086-0648018
