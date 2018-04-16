The Feminist Trailblazer from Valentia – April 16th, 2018

Labour councillor, Terry O’Brien, believes Kerry County council should honour Helen Blackburn who was born in Knightstown in 1842 and was a pioneer in the suffragette movement.
HIQA says it found that there were 12 days of staff shortages in one month at St Mary of the Angels, Beaufort. The health watchdog...
Gardaí in Kerry are cracking down on the sale of alcohol to under 18's by carrying out test purchases around the county. In recent weeks,...
A yellow rainfall warning is in effect for Kerry this evening. Rainfall of 25 to 50mm is expected overnight, with the potential for higher amounts...
Listowel man Mike O'Brien, CEO of World Elite Martial Arts, wants to clean up so called street fighting, make it safer and get sporting...
Nuala Moore from Dingle has just completed the incredible challenge of swimming from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean by taking on Cape Horn. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/NUALA.mp3