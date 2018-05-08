Female Jack Russell with one brown sport on her back and brown marking on half of face is missing from the Knocknagoshel area since last Thursday

Female Jack Russell with one brown sport on her back and brown marking on half of face is missing from the Knocknagoshel area since last Thursday May 3rd. Reward offered, family pet.  Any information phone 087 7860045

