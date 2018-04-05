Female garda taken to hospital with serious injuries following assault in Dingle

A female garda was taken to hospital following an assault in Dingle town in the early hours of Easter Sunday morning.

The garda was taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious injuries.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating an assault which occurred in Dingle town centre in the early hours of Easter Sunday morning.

The incident – which occurred at approximately 3am – saw a female garda assaulted by a 20-year-old male on Main Street.

The man was arrested at scene and taken to Dingle Garda Station – he was released a short time later.

The garda in question was taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.