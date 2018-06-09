Féile Camogie And Hurling Review

Camogie

Causeway 4-1 Oran 1-0

Causeway 4-2 Mullins 2-1

Causeway 3-4 Roscommon Gaels 1-1

Quarter Final Causeway 6-1 Denn Of Cavan 0-1

Tralee Parnells qualified for the Shield 1/4 Finals

Tralee Parnells 1-1 Tulsk 0-0 in the Quarter Finals





Hurling

Ballyduff qualified for the Cup ¼ Final after a 2-6 to 0-8 win over Ardrahan

Ballyduff beat Rathoath 2-05 to 1-05. They advance to the semi final against Naas on Sunday

South Kerry beat Claremorris 3-1 to 1-6 and won 5-10 to 0-7 v Oran. They lost their other group match, 0-8 to 1-2 to Northern Gaels, Wicklow.

Féile Divison 9 Semi-Final Fulltime South Kerry 1-7 Carrick On Shannon 0-2. South Kerry now into the Divison 9 cup Semi Final on tomorrow Sunday at 10.45 in Leitrim Gaels pitch.