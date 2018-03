February in Kerry was colder than the long-term average.

Figures released by Met Eireann show the mean temperature in the county was 5.9 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3% lower than the 1981-2010 average.

The warmest day at Valentia Observatory was the 18th of February, when a temperature of 12 degrees Celsius was recorded.

The South Kerry weather station also recorded three days of ground frost during the month.