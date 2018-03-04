Feasibility study to be undertaken on the provision of footpath to link Kenmare estate with town centre

A feasibility study will be undertaken on the provision of a footpath to link a Kenmare estate with the town centre.

Kerry County Council says the route from the Ard Bhearna Estate to the town centre has been identified by Transport Infrastructure Ireland for further examination under a safety ranking process.

The estimated cost of the 440-metre footpath, which includes public lighting and a pedestrian crossing, is €206,000.

Kerry County Council expects to have the feasibility report submitted during the second quarter of this year.

The information was revealed in a response to Councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen, following his motion at a recent South and West Kerry Municipal District monthly meeting.