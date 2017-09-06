Fears proposed bypass will have major economic effect on Listowel

It’s feared there’ll be a major economic effect on Listowel from the development of the proposed bypass.

That’s according to the Listowel Anti-Bypass Community, who feel the town’s businesses will lose out on passing trade, and the bypass will facilitate locals to travel to Tralee to conduct their business.

An oral hearing on the project is being held by An Bord Pleanala in the Listowel Arms Hotel.

Wessel Vosloo of the Planning Partnership spoke on behalf of the Listowel Anti-Bypass Community, raising what he described as a number of shortcomings in the planning documents prepared by Kerry County Council.

He claimed they didn’t present and assess reasonable route alternatives, and failed to consider the potential impacts on residents of the John B Keane Road from a visual, physical, and psychological perspective, as well as the likely economic impacts.

He feels the development will result in substantial loss of passing trade and will facilitate better access for local consumers to go to Tralee.

He also raised concerns about a proposed bypass road from Foynes to Adare; the Listowel Anti-Bypass Community believe this will bring thousands of extra motorists down the N69 into Listowel, and they feel the council hasn’t adequately prepared the bypass plans for those increased numbers.

Christina O’Connor, representing the residents of Forge Road, raised concerns about the severing of road, the negative impact on the amenity which is used by local people, the impact on flooding, as well as potential vibrations felt in the local houses.