Fears condition of road could deter golfing tourists from visiting Ballybunion

It’s feared the condition of a road could deter much sought-after golfing tourists from visiting Ballybunion.

That’s according to Padraig Hanrahan of Ballybunion Development Company who was part of a delegation to Listowel Municipal District on the Dale road between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff.

The council was also told the civil rights of locals are being impinged upon because of the delay on repairing the road.

The Dale road, also known at the Rathscannel road, is the R556, and the 2.2km section in need of overhaul stretches south of Ballinclogher Cross to Derryvrin and onto Rathscannel.

A 2.5km section, north of Ballinclogher Cross was improved in 2009 at a cost of €3 million.

Similar funding is required from central government for these works south of the cross.

Padraig Hanrahan says Ballybunion Golf Club attracts 14,000 golfers every year, who then travel onto Tralee and Waterville.

He says the Dale road is a major access route for Ballybunion, and it’s vital it’s in a proper condition, or else tour operators could avoid the town.

Resident of Ballincloher, Lixnaw, Eamonn Fitzmaurice says it’s almost a decade since works were undertaken on part of the road.

He feels the rights of locals have been hugely impinged upon by the other section not being improved.