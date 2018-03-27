Fears of another bridge collapse in North Kerry

It’s feared there could be another bridge collapse in North Kerry.

In February 2007, Ballinagar Bridge in Lixnaw collapsed when a lorry carrying pigs attempted to cross it.

There are calls for €100,000 funding for the Irrabeg – Liscullane Bridge, also in Lixnaw; it has a three-tonne limit in place since 2006.

The bridge, between the R556 and R557, crosses the River Brick and was built in the 1950s.

The weight restriction is affecting local businesses, resulting in a nine-mile diversion for some, however others are continuing to use the bridge as they feel the diversion route isn’t safe for freight.

Local businessman, Danny McElligott, manager of Cisco Wood, Lixnaw fears the bridge will collapse, and is appealing for funding for rehabilitation works.