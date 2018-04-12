Fear that Proposals will Drive Away Childminders – April 12th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Jerry got a letter from a listener who said their childminder intends to stop doing this job if new proposals from a working group set up by the minister are implemented. Jerry spoke to the chair of the working group, Bernadette Orbinski-Burke, CEO of Childminding Ireland.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR