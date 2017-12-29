Faugheen Pulled Up In Leopardstown

HORSE RACING

‘Mick Jazz’ has won the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown in dramatic fashion after the highly fancied ‘Faugheen’ was pulled up by jockey Paul Townend.

The multiple Champion Hurdler was expected to cruise to victory, but never looked comfortable and was pulled up at the second last.

That opened the door for the 14 to 1 outsider to claim the win for Gordon Elliott, in the latest in a week of surprise results at the Christmas festival.

It’s just the second time Faugheen has failed to win in 16 races, and his participation in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham may now be in doubt.

The win for Elliott gave him his second Grade One of the day after ‘Shattered Love’ took the Neville Hotels Novice Chase.

That was another surprise result after evens favourite ‘Monalee’ was a faller at the half-way stage.

Elsewhere the feature Grade Two Guinness Novice Chase at Limerick was taken by ‘Fabulous Saga’ for the team of Willie and Danny Mullins.