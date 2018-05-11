The Fatima Novena continues in Gneeveguilla





The Fatima Novena continues in Gneeveguilla this evening.  Mass at 7.30pm, celebrant Fr. Dick Dowling, theme The 1st Commandment.  Saturday mass at 7.30pm, celebrant Fr. Pat O’Donnell, theme Cherishing Life.  Sunday rosary and benediction at 7.30pm by Fr. Pat O’Donnell.

