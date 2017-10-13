Fatima Centenary Youth Mass in Association with Youth 2000 – Oct 13th Gneeveguilla

Fatima Centenary Youth Mass in Association with Youth 2000 will take place this evening at 7.30pm in The Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Celebrant Fr. Jim Lenihan. All are welcome.

