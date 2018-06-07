The Father of Irish Education and a Son of Tarbert – June 6th, 2018

The late Professor John Coolahan was an influential figure in Irish education policy for more than half a century. The Teaching Council described the Tarbert man as the ‘father of Irish education’. Today, John was being brought back to Tarbert where he is being laid to rest. His school friend Patrick Lynch paid tribute to an extraordinary man.
Tralee man given benefit of probation act for headbutting a pregnant woman
A Tralee man has been given the benefit of the probation act for headbutting a pregnant woman. Kevin Phillipson of 94 Cois Abhain, Tralee, pleaded...
IT Tralee secures over €1.2 million under Springboard+ initiative
The Institute of Technology Tralee has secured over €1.2 million in funding under the Government's Springboard+ initiative. There are 346 places available in Tralee for...
Over half a million visited Muckross House last year
Over half a million people visited Killarney's Muckross House last year. Fáilte Ireland today published its list of most popular attractions. Muckross House, Gardens and Traditional...
That’s Jazz – June 6th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/thatsjazzjune6th.mp3
Declan Nerney – 6th June, 2018
Joe McGill chats with country and Irish Music legend Declan Nerney. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/inconversation6june.mp3
Terrace Talk – June 4th, 2018
On Monday night, Tim Moynihan and guests reviewed Kerry's win over Clare in the Munster Senior Football Semi-Final. We also hear about the late...