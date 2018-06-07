The Father of Irish Education and a Son of Tarbert – June 6th, 2018

By
Admin
-

The late Professor John Coolahan was an influential figure in Irish education policy for more than half a century. The Teaching Council described the Tarbert man as the ‘father of Irish education’. Today, John was being brought back to Tarbert where he is being laid to rest. His school friend Patrick Lynch paid tribute to an extraordinary man.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR