The Fat Mile – a Humorous Nickname or Disrespectful to a Kerry Great? – October 18th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Bracker O’Regan Road in Tralee is commonly called the Fat Mile although it’s named after Austin Stacks legend, Martin Bracker O’Regan. Billy Ryle wrote a letter which was published in today’s Kerryman.

