Fashion Show in aid of the Irish Hospice Foundation @The Rose Hotel November 9th

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Fashion Show in aid of the Irish Hospice Foundation takes place in The Rose Hotel on Thursday November 9th.  Doors open at 7:30pm. Wine reception, spot prizes & prize for best dressed lady! Fashion by top local stores. Tickets €20 and available from the Rose Hotel or from Shaw’s Department Store, Tralee .

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR