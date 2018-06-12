Farming commentator says Kerry Co-Op AGM could be watershed moment

The future direction of Kerry Co-Op will be among the items discussed by its voting shareholders at its AGM tomorrow.

Kerry Co-Op is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group plc with a 13.7% stake worth an estimated 2.2 billion euro.

There are over 13,000 shareholders in the co-op however, a fraction of these have a vote.





Among the issues up for discussion will be proposed changes to shareholders’ voting rights and the spinning out of shares.

Farming commentator and presenter of Ear to the Ground, Darragh McCullough says a draft letter has also suggested that the co-op would move from an investment trust to possibly taking more of an active role in milk processing.

He believes tomorrow’s AGM could be a watershed moment for one of the country’s richest co-ops: