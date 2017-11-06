Farmers who’ve had livestock stolen on Dingle peninsula asked to contact Gardaí

Gardaí are asking farmers in the Annascaul and Dingle areas who may have had livestock stolen in recent months and not reported the matter, to contact them.

Dingle gardaí are investigating the theft of four sheep from Annascaul between the 19th and 26th of October.

They’re looking to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, such as livestock being moved in the middle of the night.

Garda Sarah Jennings says they’re also asking if anyone else in the area has had livestock stolen, to contact gardaí.