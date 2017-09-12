Farmers urged not to use pesticides to eradicate problem in Listowel water supply

Irish Water is engaging with farmers to deal with the ongoing problem of pesticides in the Listowel Regional Public Water Supply.

The scheme is one of 13 Kerry drinking water supplies listed in the latest EPA Remedial Action List as being at risk; it has elevated levels of pesticides.

Inspector with the EPA, Cliona Ni Eidhin says this problem with pesticides in Listowel is not an emerging problem but a persistent one.

She says it’s due to the herbicide MCPA, which is mainly used to control rushes in poorly draining soil.

There’s no timeline for a resolution to the problem, but she says they want to educate people using MCPA, and Irish Water has made contact with Kerry County Council and Teagasc to inform farmers about the dangers posed in using it.