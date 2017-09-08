Farmers contacted by vulture funds told to seek advice

Farmers being contacted by vulture funds are being advised to engage with the process and to seek advice from solicitors, financial advisor and farming organisations.

30 farmers in first tranche of debts sold by financial institutions to such funds worth around 4 million euro have been approached to see if they are willing to voluntarily hand over machinery for auction.

Pat O’Toole, News Correspondent with the Irish Farmers Journal, says it is unlikely the Government will intervene and has this advice for farmers affected: