Family of tourists killed in Gap of Dunloe to fly home to US today

The family of two tourists killed in a tragic accident while travelling the Gap of Dunloe in a pony and trap are today preparing to return to the United States with the ashes of their loved ones.

64-year-old Joy Few and her Canadian partner 62-year-old Normand Larose were killed instantly when they were thrown from the trap on Monday afternoon into a rocky ravine around two miles from Kate Kearney’s Cottage.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Ms Few, who worked as a Research Supervisor at a hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, and Mr Larose, who worked in construction in Phoenix, were on holiday in Ireland with Ms Few’s daughter, her husband and their children.

Following post mortems at University Hospital Kerry, the couple’s remains were brought to the Island Crematorium at Ringaskiddy in Cork for a private ceremony at midday yesterday.

The family will fly back later today to the United States where they will hold a private memorial service within the next few days.