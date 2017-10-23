Family of missing Tralee man renewing appeal for information

The family of a missing Tralee man is renewing their appeal for information.

John Burke, who turns 21 tomorrow, was last seen on the 16th of June in Cork City.

His mother, Winnie Burke, says John has not made contact since, nor has he been active on social media.

She asks for anyone with information to contact her on 087 277 1599, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or a local Garda Station.

John is described as being 5′ 5”, with blue-green eyes, dark hair and of a strong build.

His mother says any information, no matter how small, could provide a breakthrough.