Family of man who robbed Waterville Post Office forced to pay drug debt

A court has heard the family of one of the men involved in the armed robbery at Waterville Post Office had to pay a Dublin drug dealing gang €30,000.

Tralee Circuit Criminal Court was told real threats were made to Brian O’Sullivan’s family from the gang seeking repayment of a drug debt including to his children leading to the intervention of Tusla.

Earlier this year, during their trial 39-year-old Marcus O’Rourke with an address at Rathanane, Kilcummin and 33-year-old Brian O’Sullivan of Coolies, Muckross, Killarney changed their pleas to guilty.

The pair have admitted robbing an unknown amount of cash from postmistress Lisa O’Reilly Foran at Waterville Post Office on August 3rd 2016, possession of a firearm or imitation firearm, ramming a Garda car at Kilgobnet in which there was two Gardaí, and damage to the Garda car.

During their sentencing hearing the court heard both accused men had written letters apologising to the postmistress and expressing remorse for their actions.

Defending barristers Anthony Sammon SC and David Sutton SC said the reason for the robbery was to satisfy the demands of drug dealers seeking the repayment of debts.

Mr Sutton, said the father of his client, Brian O’Sullivan, had to pay €30,000 to a Dublin based gang even after the robbery due to threats being made against the family.

Mr Sutton said this was not a straight forward case due to highly sinister background forces.

The pair have been in custody since August 3rd 2016.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said he would give his decision in the case on January 15th.